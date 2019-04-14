Dr Israr Ahmed remembered on 9th death anniversary

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Dr. Israr Ahmed was remembered on his 9th death anniversary on Sunday.

The renowned religious scholar was born in district Hisar of India on April 26, 1932.

Dr Israr Ahmed graduated from King Edwards College Lahore in 1954 and received Master’s degree in Islamic studies from Karachi University in 1965. Later he devoted his life for trying to reawaken interest in Quran-based Islamic philosophy.

He wrote at least 60 books on different aspects of Islam besides numerous audio and video lectures on teachings of Quran.

The renowned scholar was also honored with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1981 in acknowledgement of his services in religious instruction.

Dr. Israr Ahmed died of heart diseases on April 14, 2010 in Lahore at age of 78 years. —INP