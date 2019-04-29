DSSP celebrates International Admin Pro

KARACHI: An International Admin Pro celebration was organized by the Distinguished Secretaries Society of Pakistan (DSSP) on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Royal Rodale Club, Karachi.

Ms. Valentina Fernandes, President DSSP thanked the Chief Guests Mr. Asif Ikram, Managing Director, SICPA Inks Pakistan and Mr. Saeed Haider, Finance Director, SICPA Inks Pakistan who graced the event. Mr. Saeed Haider in his keynote speech greatly appreciated the Admin Professional’s role in the corporate sector. He said the core ingredients for an Executive Assistant to succeed are ‘Trust and Confidentiality’.

He also went on to say how important it is for Executive Assistants today to equip themselves with the latest technological changes. His inspiring words about the professional life followed by DSSP were appreciated by the guests.

Various DSSP members shared their professional knowledge and experience at the celebration.

The President gave an overview on the upcoming DSSP events. In addition a member of the Executive Committee presented a brief talk on “Balance for Better” while other senior members shared their career journeys.

There was also a ‘Team Building’ activity which was enjoyed by all present. Another activity challenged the members’ prowess in administration and professional skills.

The Distinguished Secretaries’ Society of Pakistan (DSSP) was formed in 1971 for female secretaries working with top tier management.

Its mission is to promote and strengthen the executive secretariat and build high performing professionals.

In 1982, DSSP was associated with the Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in Asia-Pacific (ASA).

DSSP has contributed to the well-being of society through various benevolent aid projects. Its members visited the “Depilex Smile Foundation” in 2017 and extended support to female burn victims there. DSSP members have also visited orphanages and have contributed towards the upkeep of boarding and education facilities.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility objectives, DSSP plans to engage in a Hygiene Project by visiting people at ground-level, offering them sanitary items and enlightening them through videos about the importance of hygiene.