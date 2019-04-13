ECP completes revision of election lists for tribal PA seats

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan has completed revision of election lists for tribal Provincial Assembly seats.

According to a spokesperson of ECP, updated electoral lists containing more than twenty-six million voters were provided to all relevant districts.

The voters belong to PK-100 to PK-115 can send their CNIC on 8300 to know about the registration of their votes.

A voter should submit form No. 21 for the registration and transfer of polling station at the office of concerned District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer.

Elections schedule would be announced in last week of this month and elections lists will be finalized once the election schedule is issued. —NNI