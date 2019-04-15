ECP files review petition against SC verdict in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday filed a review petition against the verdict announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan in Faizabad sit-in (Dharna) case.

According to the details after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Awami Muslim league (AML) and Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), ECP also filed a review petition against SC’s verdict in Faizabad sit-in case.

ECP in its petition stated that it is evident from the record that ECP has duly completed its duties according to the law and constitution of Pakistan.

It further noted that ECP had issued a notice to Tehreek-e-Labaik to provide the details of bank accounts and was warned of registration cancellation. But the observation in para 4 of SC’s verdict is against the steps taken by ECP.

ECP prayed in its review petition to expunge the observation as it would effect the performance of ECP.