Erdogan’s AK Party submits appeal for rerun of Istanbul elections

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party has submitted its appeal for the annulment and rerun of Istanbul’s municipal elections, broadcaster CNN Turk said on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the vote.
Initial results showed the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) narrowly won control of Turkey’s biggest city in the elections, seemingly ending 25 years of control of a key power center by the AK Party and its Islamist predecessors.
If the appeal is approved, renewed elections will take place on the first Sunday 60 days after the initial vote, which will be on June 2. If rejected, the results will be finalised and the winner will receive their mandate to start working.
The political uncertainty has added to unease in financial markets. After the latest AK Party comment the lira weakened to 5.8250 against the dollar, it weakest since March 22, bringing its losses this year to 9 percent.
The AK Party has already lost control of the capital Ankara, as well as other key cities across the country. Defeat in Istanbul, where Erdogan was mayor in the 1990s, would be an even greater blow to the president.—Reuters