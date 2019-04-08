European markets dip on German data, all eyes on Brexit

LONDON: European stock markets slid Monday on poor German data, while the pound rose at the start of another crucial Brexit-themed week.

Frankfurt stocks fell the heaviest after official data showed that Germany’s imports and exports fell in February, adding to concerns about the health of the eurozone’s biggest economy.

London equities meanwhile declined 0.2 percent and Paris shed 0.1 percent, with all eyes continuing on the Brexit saga.

German imports fell 1.6 percent month-on-month to 92.3 billion euros ($103.6 billion) while exports dropped 1.3 percent to 110.9 billion, federal statistics authority Destatis said.

Trade is a closely-watched indicator for Germany’s economy, which is more exposed to foreign trade than many comparable countries.

– ‘Underwhelming start’ –

“An underwhelming start to the week for European markets has seen both the FTSE 100 and mainland European markets trade lower in the wake of sagging German trade data,” noted IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“With both exports and imports falling for the European powerhouse, a worsening picture becomes apparent for the eurozone flagship economy.”

The British pound meanwhile advanced against the dollar as investors eyed the latest Brexit developments.

Prime Minister Theresa May will press ahead Monday with her bid for a Brexit “compromise” with the opposition despite a backlash from her own party, as she attempts to prevent Britain crashing out of the European Union this week.

Talks with the Labour Party are expected ahead of a crucial EU Wednesday summit that could see Britain leave the bloc as early as Friday, if no further delay is agreed.

Having failed three times to get her own withdrawal deal through parliament, May has been locked in talks with Labour to find a modified plan that could command a majority, causing anger within her own party.

Asian indices traded mixed but investors remain broadly upbeat after a strong US jobs report that eased concerns about the world’s top economy.

The US created 196,000 net new jobs last month, beating expectations, with moderate wage inflation easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy.

– Oil prices extend gains –

In commodities, oil prices extended last week’s gains as an escalation of unrest in crude-rich Libya raised the prospect of a further tightening of supplies.

Both main contracts are enjoying a rally thanks to output cuts by OPEC and other producers led by Russia, as well as sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

“The uptrend for crude oil had been underpinned to a large extent by supply factors of late and the weekend update of Libya unrest further adds to this phenomenon,” noted IG analyst Jingyi Pan. —AFP