Fake accounts case: Faryal Talpur challenges NAB inquiry in SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has Tuesday challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry into fake accounts case in the Supreme Court.

The PPP leader also challenged her summoning by the anti-corruption watchdog in JV (Joint Venture)-Opal 225 case. The plaintiff took the stance that it is not in the NAB’s jurisdiction to investigate JV-Opal 225 case.

Faryal Talpur requested the apex court to nullify the NAB inquiry and suspend the summon notice. It is worth mentioning here that the PPP leader has been alleged of taking Rs1 billion bribe in JV-Opal 225 case.—NNI