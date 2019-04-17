Fake accounts case: NAB grills Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Wednesday summoned and interrogated former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts case.

Talpur was directed to turn up before a combined investigation team (CIT) of the bureau, and bring all the relevant record with her.

The investigation team recorded her statement after an hour of interrogation, and subsequently handed over a questionnaire to her for a written response within two weeks.

Zardari, and his associates in the case have been accused of fraudulently obtaining billions of rupees as loans from the National Bank of Pakistan and Summit Bank through a joint venture of Park Lane Estate and Parthenon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted interim bail to Faryal Talpur and her brother Asif Ali Zardari till April 29 in the same case.

She had submitted a petition stating that she had been asked to appear before the NAB Rawalpindi officials, and pleaded with the court for a bail over fears that she could be arrested.

Zardari, his sister and other accused persons are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees through fake bank accounts.

While taking a suo motu notice, former Supreme Court chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the fake accounts case.

In its report, the JIT contended that prima facie evidence brought to the record during investigations indicated that the Zardari and Omni groups had amassed assets through misappropriation of loans and government funds, kickbacks and proceeds of crime.

Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ?Sindh ?Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and others accused have also appeared before the CIT in the same case. —NNI