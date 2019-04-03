Fans disappointed with AR version of Marvel Anthem

Web Desk: It was confirmed earlier by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh that Rahman will be composing a song for Indian fans in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Marvel Anthem in Hindi composed by music maestro AR Rahman is finally out. Marvel India has shared the news on Twitter.

The tweet reads, “Here’s something special for all you amazing Marvel Indian fans!”

Here is the first reaction of the fans. People are disappointed with the song and have confessed that it’s the worst Rahman song they have ever heard.

The #MarvelAnthem by AR Rahman is terribly disappointing. It’s a fine standalone song, but doesn’t suit the evocative & powerful nature of #Endgame’s marketing campaign. Rahman of the now was not the right guy to compose the song. Shankar Ehsaan Loy would’ve been a better fit. — Dashran Yohan (@dashtalksmovies) April 1, 2019

For the first time in my life i have disliked an A.R Rahman song. #MarvelAnthem — fazlur (@abychalbe) April 1, 2019

