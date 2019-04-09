Fawad blames Sharifs, Zardari for the increase in foreign debt

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the country’s foreign debt from 2008 to 2018 increased substantially by sixty billion dollars reaching 97 billion dollars from 37 billion dollars.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Minister said several mega projects were executed until 2008, which included development of Islamabad and construction of Tarbela and Mangla dams, naval bases, Gwadar and motorway besides equipping the armed forces with modern weapons.

1947سے 2008 تک پاکستان کا کل بیرونی قرضہ 37 بلین ڈالر، اس رقم سے اسلام آباد بنا،تربیلا بنا،منگلا بنا، نیول بیسز بنائیں، فوج کو جدید ہتھیاروں سے لیس کیا، گوادر بنایا موٹر وے بنی، 2008 سے 2018 بیرونی قرضہ پہنچا97 ارب ڈالر پر، یعنی 60 ارب کا اضافہ سوال یہ ہے یہ پیسا کہاں گیا؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 9, 2019

However, he said, later, the amount of the heavy debt was distributed between Sharif and Zardari families. The Minister said the money was sent abroad illegally through Hundi and Hawala means and fake accounts were also used for the purpose. He said Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are the main characters of this drama while there are dozens others who played the side role in it.

یہ پیسہ دو خاندانوں نے آپس میں تقسیم کیا، حدیبیہ فراڈکا ماڈل دونوں حکمران خاندانوں نے بار بار استعمال کیا، پیسہ ہنڈی اور حوالہ سے باہر بھیجا گیا اور گھمایا گیا، جعلی اکاؤنٹس اور جعلی لوگ استعمال ہوئے، نواز،شہباز اور زرداری اس تماشے کے مرکزی کردار ہیں، سائیڈ رول والے درجنوں ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 9, 2019

In another tweet, the Information Minister said the Supreme Court was told that if Nawaz Sharif was not granted bail, his disease may worsen.

He said lie was told as usual, and now JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reached to meet Nawaz Sharif and give him political oxygen.

The Minister said the court should take notice of the matter.