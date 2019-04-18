Finally Indian FM exposes truth about Balakot airstrike: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said finally the Indian Minister of External affairs exposed the truth about Balakot airstrike under compulsions of ground reality.

Reacting to statement of Indian External Minister Sushma Swaraj statement in a tweet on Thursday, he said hopefully other false Indian claims of 2016 surgical strikes, denial of shooting down of two Indian Air Force jets by Pakistan Air Force and claim about downing of Pakistan Air Force F16 will be exposed.

Finally the truth under ground reality compulsions. Hopefully, so will be about other false Indian claims ie surgical strike 2016, denial of shooting down of 2 IAF jets by PAF and claim about F16. Better late than never.#TruthPrevails#PakistanZindabad https://t.co/Kim8CZTdlJ — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 18, 2019

According to Times of India, the Indian Minister, while addressing an event in Ahmadabad today said that “No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike”