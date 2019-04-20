Firdous Ashiq Awan assumes charge of her office

Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil and other officials of the ministry received Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The Secretary Information briefed the Special Assistant about affairs of the ministry.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said it was first time in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister had preferred national interest over personal interest by reshuffling the Cabinet.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to take any step to meet the current challenges being faced by the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said strong relations will be established with media and attached departments of information ministry and will be given its due rights.

Rejecting rumors about any grouping in the party, she said difference of opinion exists everywhere and it is the beauty of democracy.