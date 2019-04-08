Fire breaks out at 6th floor of PM Office

Fire has broken out at a room of the sixth floor of the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

Rescue officials told our correspondent that the fire tenders have reached the site to extinguish the fire. Ambulances have also reached the spot.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was holding a meeting inside the building when the fire erupted.

The premier continued his meeting despite reports of the fire, according to sources. However, when PM Imran was informed again about the fire, he said that first the staff be evacuated and then he will leave, sources added.