FM Qureshi says India, Pakistan can’t stay aloof as neighbours

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said here Friday that India and Pakistan could not stay aloof as neighbours and reiterated the need for mutual dialogue to resolve issues between the two countries.

“India is geographically linked with Pakistan through common border, weather conditions, culture, language and rivers,” the FM said while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of newly elected body of Electronic News Cameramen Association (ENCA) at Multan Press Club.

He said that India and Pakistan could coexist peacefully as good neighbors and move forward to resolve all their issues including Kashmir, Siachin, Sir Creek, water, trade and terrorism. He said that war always brings destruction and cannot be considered as an option, particularly when both countries are nuclear forces.

He recalled that Britain and Germans fought and inflicted destruction on each other in the World War-II. but today we see them connected and united under the European Union umbrella with the economic interest as the main point of convergence.

The FM said that Kashmir was burning and India was trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris through its military presence of 700,000 soldiers and its black laws. However, he added, the voice of Kashmiris could not be suppressed in the modern electronic and Internet era.

Qureshi said that even Kashmiri leaders, who had been forming governments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir including Mehbooba Mufti,

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, had advocated dialogue between the two countries and spoke against repeal of Article 370 and 35-A.—NNI