FM reiterates govt’s resolve to eradicate terrorism in consultation with opposition

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says the government is committed to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to people during a visit to constituency NA-157 Multan, he said previous governments did not implement National Action Plan properly to eradicate terrorism.

However, the present government would implement NAP in letter and spirit and is in touch with the opposition in this regard.

Foreign Minister said the incumbent government is heading to right direction as per its manifesto and it would successfully complete its constitutional term.

He said the journey of change has begun in the country as the looters are being held accountable.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said foreign economic diplomacy has also been initiated.

He said foreign missions will pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.

Foreign Minister said provision of Health cards, construction of shelter homes, low cost houses, and PM citizens’ portal for complaints and some other initiatives are proof of Imran Khan’s pro-people vision.