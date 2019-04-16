FM saddened over devastating fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed deep sadness about devastating fire at the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.
In a tweet, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Notre-Dame Cathedral is a place of worship for Catholics around the world.
He said the Foreign Minister expressed hope that resilient people of France will be able to restore it to its glory soon.
FM has expressed deep sadness about devastating fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. For centuries, it has been a revered place of worship for Catholics around the world. hope that resilient people of France will be able to restore it to its glory @francediplo_EN
— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) April 16, 2019