FM telephones Sri Lankan PM to express deepest condolences

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe to express his deepest condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan in the wake of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

He conveyed sympathies for the families that lost their loved ones in the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He stressed that Pakistan fully understands the pain of their Sri Lankan brethren.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and completely understands the trauma and agony suffered by the people of Sri Lanka today.

He said being a victim of prolong terrorism itself Pakistan stands with Sri Lanka in its difficult hour.

The Foreign Minister also extended Pakistan’s all out help and support to the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this moment of tragedy.—RadioPakistan