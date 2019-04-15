FO releases details of six Pakistanis who killed in UAE fire

They are Muhammad Farouq, Omer Farouq and Khurram Farouq from Kohat, Khayal Afzal from Orakzai Agency, Eid Nawaz Khan from FR Peshawar and Ali Haider from Bannu. Another Pakistani named Mohammad Raheem sustained injuries.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has been in constant contact with the survivors and relatives of the deceased, both in UAE and Pakistan.