RAWALPINDI: Ambassadors, envoys and reporters from 15 countries visit Sawat along with Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) on wednesday.

During their visit the foreign envoys, ambassadors and reporters lauded durable peace and rehabilitation of educational activities in Sawat.

They also visited Army Public School with Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed the foreign media about the durable peace and restoration of educational activities in Sawat.