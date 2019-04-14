Four police personnel killed, 6 injured as police van overturns

SHEKHOPURA: Four police personnel were killed and six others were injured when a police van overturned on Faisalabad road in Sheikhopura, on Sunday.

According to the details the police personnel of Lahore’s Gulberg police station were returning from Faislabad to Lahore after arresting a wanted criminal from Faislabad.

The police van overturned due to tyre burst on Faislabad road.

Three police personnel ASI Asad-ur-Rehman, head constable Mujahid-ul-Hassan and constable Kausar died on the spot.

Wounded Sub Inspector Ghulam Mustafa, TAS Tafheem Mehdi, driver Akbar Khan, Shahid Mehmood, Amir Sajjad, Akram and Musharraf were shifted to hospital where sub inspector Ghulam Mustafa succumbed to his injuries.