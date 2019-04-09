France should press to try Ghosn over Nissan claims: lawyer

PARIS: The French government should insist on trying Carlos Ghosn in France on charges of financial misconduct at Nissan, to ensure the former chairman of the Japanese carmaker gets a “fair trial,” his French lawyer said Tuesday.

“The French legal code states that when a crime is committed, or supposedly committed, by a citizen overseas, France’s legal system is competent for judging him,” Jean-Yves Le Borgne told BFM television.

“I believe that if we want Carlos Ghosn to benefit from a trial carried out in respectable conditions, in line with our values… it would only be possible in France,” he added.

Ghosn was taken back into custody in Tokyo last week on new charges of wrongdoing at Nissan, which he led as part of its alliance with France’s Renault as well as Japan’s Mitsubishi.

The French-Lebanese-Brazilian corporate leader was first arrested in November on charges of under-reporting millions of dollars in salary, and held for more than 100 days before managing to secure his release on bail.

In a video released Tuesday hastily made before his return to prison, Ghosn accused “backstabbing” Nissan executives of a “conspiracy” to have him arrested over fears he planned to merge the firm with Renault.

He repeated that he was “innocent of all the charges that have been brought against me.”

Le Borgne said that French President Emmanuel Macron was the “key figure” who could act on Ghosn’s behalf.

“He’s the one who, if not personally, could intervene if he wanted to, if he deemed it appropriate, to get things moving,” he said.

“But I have the feeling, I won’t hide it, that they fear a rift, a separation, an anger forming between France and Japan, at least on industrial terms between Renault and Nissan,” Le Borgne said.

“And this being the case, to calm things down, they’re going to let Nissan return to Japanese control, without doing very much to help Carlos Ghosn.”

Ghosn, who has been stripped of his leadership roles at Nissan and Renault, has insisted he will prove his innocence, while voicing doubts about his chances of a fair trial.

On Monday his wife Carole Ghosn said she planned to return to Japan soon, after fleeing the country over the weekend with the help of the French ambassador to Tokyo.

Asked if she would submit to questioning by Japanese prosecutors, Carole Ghosn told RTL radio, “Of course I’ll go.”

“The idea of his being all alone is really hard to accept,” she said. —AFP