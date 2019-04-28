FTA with China to promote local industry: Dr Firdous

GUJRAT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with China will promote the local industry.

Talking to media during a stopover in Gujrat, she said Pakistan will become an industrial hub.

She added the new agreement would promote textile, food processing and manufacturing units which would eventually help local traders to export their products to China and other countries of the world.

She said for the first time a leader is talking of the interest of his country and people at international level, unlike previous rulers who visited abroad for their personal and business interests.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said a strategy is being developed for eradication of poverty. She said government is taking concrete steps to improve economy and resolve social issues. She was scheduled to visit Wazirabad, Sambrial and Sialkot today.

She said the industries of Gujrat, Gujranwala and Sialkot were facing difficulties and showing declining trend due to the bad economic policies of the previous regimes.

Addressing a rally at Sambrial, near Sialkot this afternoon, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says PTI’s politics is based on provision of relief to the masses.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware of people’s sufferings and he is striving hard to bring more investment to the country to mitigate sufferings of the common man. She said PTI government is focusing on long-term project for sustainable development instead of going of showy projects as was done by the previous rulers.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said opposition was pursuing an agenda of defending personal interest and they are using the parliament for this purpose. She said the government will not show any leniency to those, who have mercilessly looted the wealth of this country. She, however, said that any constructive criticism from the opposition will be welcomed.

The Special Assistant said the politics of dealings have inflicted an irreparable loss to Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be set up in the country with the recent accords with China, adding that Gwadar would emerge as economic hub at international level.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first leader who was talking about the national interest in such an effective manner, while in the past, previous rulers only paid foreign visits for their vested interests.

Firdous said the government was working out various strategies to resolve socio-economic problems of the country. The poverty alleviation was the government’s top priority, she added.

Speaking in Islamabad prior to her departure, she said people of the country stand with their leader Imran Khan. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has reposed his confidence in her and people of her constituency by appointing her as Special Assistant.

She said people who claimed that the government’s popularity had decreased, would see Imran Khan’s ‘Khilari’ everywhere. “Today we will tell the people in Sialkot, that Imran Khan is the country’s most popular leader in Pakistan”, she said. —NNI