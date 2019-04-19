Ghulam Sarwar Khan refuses to take charge as aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan, currently holding petroleum ministry, has refused to take charge of the aviation ministry.

Ghulam Sarwar expressed reservations over change in the portfolios of the ministers and announced not to leave the petroleum ministry.

As per details, the erstwhile minister for petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan was given ministry of Aviation, but he denied assuming charge of it, citing sources said. “Khan is not happy after being removed from petroleum ministry”, the sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed and re-allocated the portfolios of ministers of the federal cabinet.

Fawad Chaudhary was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology, while Ghulam Sarwar was announced as Minister for Aviation, Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Interior and Shehryar Afridi was made Minister of State for SAFRON.

Following the change, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Asad Umar quitted as the finance minister of Pakistan.

The PTI leader said that he conducted a detailed meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after his proposal of reshuffling of the cabinet.

“I convinced the premier to allow me to step down from the cabinet,” he said. “I thank Imran Khan for inviting me to join PTI and to put his trust in me. My support will always be PTI which will make naya (new) Pakistan.—NNI