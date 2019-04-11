Govt accords top priority to CPEC: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says government accords top priority to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project to help translate all weather Pak-China relations into mutually beneficial economic equation and open new vistas of opportunities for the entire region.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Islamabad today [Thursday] with representatives of 15 leading Chinese companies working on various CPEC and other projects in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said all possible facilitation will be provided to Chinese companies in undertaking profitable business ventures and taking advantage of business friendly policies of the present government.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing while conveying greetings from Chinese President and Premier, said that his country’s leadership is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister to China.

He thanked the Prime Minister on behalf of Chinese leadership and business community for his personal interest in facilitating Chinese businessmen and addressing their issues.