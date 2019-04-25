Govt appoints Hussain Asghar as deputy chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government appointed Hussain Asghar as deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday.

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, in a summary forwarded to President Arif Alvi, recommended appointment of Mr Hussain Asghar as the deputy chairman of the bureau.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said President Arif Alvi gave a green signal to the appointment following consultations with NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

The appointment, made under section 7 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, is viable for three years.

The newly-appointed official was belonged to police group and he had retired as Grade 22 rank officer.

Asghar had performed his duties as Director General of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Punjab and Inspector General (IG) Gilgit-Baltistan.

He had also served the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and played vital role in conclusion of Hajj corruption case during Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s tenure.

Earlier on April 22, Justice (Retd.) Javed Iqbal had suspended NAB deputy director in Karachi, Muhammad Nadeem Sajid, for three months over finding him guilty in negligence.—NNI