Govt committed to implement NAP in its true spirit: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Tuesday said the government was committed to implement National Action Plan (NAP) in true letter and spirit to exterminate the menace of terrorism.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that law of the land was supreme where all the religions and social factions were equal in the eyes of law.

He said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan he visited the grieved family members of Quetta blast martyrs and held negotiations with them.

“I am grateful to Hazaras for their cooperation as their lives have been miserable in the province and I pay tribute to the families of martyrs, relatives and the political leadership for their commitment with the country in the hour of grief and sorrow,” he said.

Shehryar Afridi said the Hazara Community manifested their confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran and said “we are Pakistanis and should be considered accordingly”.

“All the civil and armed forces are on one page as it is the responsibility of the state to protect the lives and properties of the Hazara people and we are committed to the cause,” the minister said.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa, and Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt had played significant role in dealing with the situation.

“We have constituted a committee comprising of experts in order to implement NAP.

We have to curb terrorism and its financing in the country and no compromise will be made on the constitution,” he said.—APP