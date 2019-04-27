Govt crumbling on its own, opposition don’t need to come for purpose: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the incumbent government which had been carved out by putting together people from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pervez Musharraf’s cabinet, was crumbling on its own and the opposition parties did not need to come out for this purpose.

He was addressing a press conference at Mansoora after the opening session of the newly elected JI Shoora on Saturday. He was flanked by JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif.

Sirajul Haq said that the nine month rule of the present government was a total failure and it had disappointed the people. He said that the people coming into power with the help of outside forces had always met the same fate.

He said that the masses had tried all other parties many a time till now and they had no option except the JI now.

The JI chief reiterated that if there was an attempt to thrust the presidential system once again on the country, the four provinces and different nationalities in the country could not be put together in any manner.

He said the government itself had begun the discussion of the presidential system in order to cover its failures. He said that the masses wanted the solution of their problems and were least interested in the change of the system.

Sirajul Haq counseled Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PPP Chairman to stop fighting with each other and insulting the ladies, and instead come out with some plan to fight poverty, price hike and unemployment.

He said that the National Action Plan had been started against terrorism but the colonial powers’ slaves in the government had diverted it against the madrissahs. He said that the Islamic character of the state and even its geography were in danger under the present rulers.

The JI chief said that the Prime Minister during his visit to Iran, had talked against national interests. He said the Premier’s visit to Iran was aimed at improving ties with that country but the end result had been just the opposite.

Sirajul Haq further said that the people of Afghanistan themselves should be worried about the form of government in their country and the Prime Minister should not bother about that .

He said that in the past, Imran Khan had been talking against the IMF but now his government had accepted all IMF terms to secure loans.

The JI chief rejected the proposed new amnesty scheme of the government and said that it only aimed at whitening the black money of the plunderers and legalize their ill gotten wealth. He said that the government had not been able to retrieve a single dollar lying in banks abroad.—INP