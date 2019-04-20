Govt. endeavoring to strengthen national economy: Defense Minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said that government is working to strengthen national economy as sound monetary situation is a prerequisite for country’s development and prosperity of its people.

He expressed these views as Chief Guest in Dastaar Bandi ceremony at Jamia Ameenia Manki Sharif Nowshera.

He said that augmenting financial conditions of the country is among the topmost priority of Prime Minister, Imran Khan as better financial position would directly benefit the country and nation.

He said that record legislation has been made by previous government of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is unprecedented. He said that milestone legislation of PTI include ending of dowry and usury and compulsory education of Holy Quran in schools adding our efforts were widely being praised by Ulema in KP.

Defense Minister said that seminaries have acquired a significant position in promotion of Islamic education. He maintained that our provincial government also wanted to aware students about the true spirit of Islam enabling them to serve the country and nation in a better way.

He said that role of religious institutions in giving orientation to young generation about their religion and responsibilities cannot be undermined.

Highlighting the accomplishments of PTI government, Mr. Khattak said soon after coming into power government introduced reform agenda to improve service delivery of public departments and make them apolitical. He said that autonomous authorities and boards were constituted in departments to eliminate chances of political interference.

He also praised contributions of Pirzada family of Manki Sharif and said that founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also visited Manki Sharif in 1945 and addressed Ulema Mashaikh conference. He said that at the time than people of the province voted for Pakistan in referendum by the efforts of Aastana (shrine) Manki Sharif.

Provincial President Idara-e-Tableegh-e-Islam KP, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Pir of Daag Ismail, Pir Rehmat Karim, Pirzada Syed Hussain, Pirzada Syed-ul-Amin and large number of ulema also attended the ceremony that was presided over by Pir Shams-ul-Amin of Manki Sharif Shrine. —APP