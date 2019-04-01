Govt provides attractive opportunities to foreign investors: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Asad Umar, received the visiting Qatari delegation led by Head of Regional Portfolios, Department of Qatar Investment Authority, Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al-Thani for a meeting here Monday.

The Minister briefed the delegation about the steps taken by the present government for ease of doing business and facilitating the foreign investors with various incentives including rationalization of tax regime. He said more such steps were envisaged in the upcoming budget 2019-20.

The Qatari delegation has evinced keen interest for investment in different sectors of Pakistan with the focus on investment opportunities in power, infrastructure, tourism and agriculture. —NNI