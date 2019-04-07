Govt taking key measures in promoting tourism: Fawad

Islamabad: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that the government is taking bold measures in promoting tourism in the country.

Addressing an event in connection Jash-e-Jhelum in Qila Rohta, in Jhelum on Sunday evening, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking keen interest to promote tourism.

He said the government is committed to make Pakistan the centre of tourism in South Asia.

He said there are so many beautiful tourism places in Jhelum and it is a city having historical importance as well

Radio Pakistan