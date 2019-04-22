‘Govt to ensure all possible facilitation for overseas Pakistanis’

TOKYO: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said government is trying to ensure all possible facilitation for the overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a large number of Pakistani community members in Tokyo today, he said the new political set up in Pakistan under the PTI Government is people-centric and its socio-economic agenda aims at bringing job opportunities and economic benefits to the people.

The Foreign Minister also underscored the important role of Pakistani diaspora in promoting positive image of the country abroad.

The Minister said the government is committed to enhance productivity in the country to give a new impetus to economic development. He said necessary instructions have been issued to Pakistani Missions abroad to facilitate and assist the community to address their genuine concerns in an effective manner.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further said that it is need of the hour for Pakistan to be economically and financially stable.