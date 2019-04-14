Govt to uproote terrorism: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the government is committed to rooting out the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the constituency NA-157 Multan, he said previous governments did not implement the National Action Plan (NAP) properly to eradicate terrorism.

However, he said, the incumbent government would implement the NAP in letter and spirit and is in touch with the opposition in this regard.

Qureshi said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is heading in the right direction in line with its manifesto and it would successfully complete its constitutional term in power.

He said the journey of change has begun in the country as looters are being held accountable, adding that foreign economic diplomacy has also been initiated. He said foreign missions will pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.

He said the provision of health cards, construction of shelter homes, low cost houses, and PM citizens’ portal for complaints and some other initiatives are proof of Imran Khan’s pro-people vision.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 20 people, security personnel and children among them, were killed and 48 others wounded in a suicide attack at the Hazarganji fruit and vegetable market in Quetta on Friday.—INP