ISLAMABAD: After adding the name of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sahid Khaqan Abbasi to Exit Control List (ECL), cabinet, on Friday, has approved to add the names of opposition leader in Punjab assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz to ECL.

According to the sources former head of Pakistan Steel Mills Moeen Aftab’s name has also been added to exit control list.

Government has approved the names to be added in ECL after circulating the summary.