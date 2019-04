LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Monday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here in Ramzan Sugar Mill case.

Hamza Shehbaz was being probed in assets beyond known sources of income, Saaf Pani and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Strict security arrangements were made ahead of his arrival to the NAB office.

Hamza would again appear before the NAB on April 16.—APP