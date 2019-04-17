Hamza Shehbaz failed to prove sources of Rs 388mn assets: NAB

LAHORE: The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday submitted its response in corruption cases faced by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz.

The NAB submitted its answers in cases of Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani scam and money laundering.

According to corruption watchdog, Hamza chaired Saaf Pani Company meetings without having any authority. It transpired during probe that Hamza Shehbaz influenced contracts issued by the company, NAB said.

It further said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader exceeded his authority in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, and ordered construction of a drain for financial gains. The NAB told the court Rs 180 million were transferred to the account of Shehbaz between 2005 and 2008, and subsequently the amount was transferred abroad.

During the investigation, the PML-N leader also failed to give a satisfactory answer to transaction of Rs 180mn made into his account, the NAB stated. The prosecutor said Hamza Shehbaz was also a shareholder in Ramzan Energy Limited.

The NAB said assets of children of Shehbaz Sharif was Rs 50 million in 1999, while Hamza Shehbaz showed Rs 22 million assets in his declaration in 2001.

In 2017, the assets owned by Hamza rose to a value of Rs 411 million. The prosecutor said Hamza failed to justify legality of his Rs 388 million out of total assets.

The NAB official said Shehbaz Sharif inherited only Ramzan Sugar Mills, while Shahbaz’s children and mother had 11 factories to their name. He said the sources of Sharif family’s assets of Rs 3.7 billion couldn’t be traced.

The NAB alleged that Hamza Shehbaz indulged in money laundering to hide illegal sources of his income. —NNI