Hamza Shehbaz granted interim bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC), on Wednesday, has granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza shehbaz in Ramazan Sugar Mills case and Saaf Pani case till 17 April.

A two members bench headed by Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad heard the case.

Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court with his advocate Azam Nazir Tarar.

Hamza Shehbaz’s advocate requested the court to grant the bail to his client as NAB is continuously attempting to arrest his client.

Court granted interim bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Saaf Pani and Ramzan Sugar mills case till 17th of April and ordered Hamza Shehbaz to submit two security bonds of Rs 1 crore each.