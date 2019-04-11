Hanif Abbasi’s life sentence suspended in ephedrine quota case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court, on Thursday, has suspended life sentence handed to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case.

According to the detail Lahore High Court (LHC) accepted the bail plea of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case.

The bail plea was heard by a two members bench headed by justice Alia Neelum in Lahore High Court.

The court was told that Hanif Abbasi was found guilty of selling 500 Kg of ephedrine to narcotics smugglers and the case was filed against him in 2010.

Hanif Abbasi’s adviser told the court that the case was filed against several pharmaceutical companies and that no recovery was made from Hanif Abbasi’s Gray pharmaceutical company.

It is pertinent to mention that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had filed a case against nine suspects including Abbasi.

Abbasi had filed an appeal against his conviction before Lahore High Court (LHC).