Hazarganji blast: Hazara community continued sit-in at Quetta’s Western Bypass

QUETTA: Members of the Hazara community on Saturday continued staging a sit-in at Quetta’s Western Bypass now to demand better security measures following a blast in Hazarganji market.

At least 20 people were killed and scores injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji market on Friday morning.

Women and children are among those who have been staging a sit-in since shortly after the blast.

The protesters demanded that the government implements an effective security plan and ensure protection of the Hazara community.

Eight Hazara, an FC official and two children were among the dead. At least 48 others, including three security personnel, were injured in the blast, police and provincial authorities said.

Meanwhile, Of the injured, 12 are under-treatment at BMC Hospital and three are said to be critical. Four others are being treated at Civil Hospital and one is said to be critical. 26 of the 38 injured brought to Bolan Hospital have been discharged.

