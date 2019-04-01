High-rises to be built in Islamabad to house slum dwellers: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said high-rise buildings would be built in the federal capital to provide efficient housing to the slum dwellers, under Naya Pakistan Housing project.

Chairing a meeting on the affairs of Capital Development Authority (CDA), he said provision of quality housing to the slum dwellers was a key component of government’s housing policy, a Prime Minister Office statement said.

He said, in this regard, the government was negotiating with foreign investors and the project would provide the construction of commercial buildings on pricey land besides accommodation to the residents of the slums.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan, Spokesperson to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Yousuf Baig Mirza and CDA Chairman Amer Ahmed Ali and other senior officers.

The CDA chief briefed the prime minister on the performance of the civic body, structural and procedural reforms, uplift of social sector, environmental protection, enhancement of revenue and completion of halted projects.

It was told that shelter houses for down-and-out people had been constructed at Tarlai, sector I-11 (Pir Wadhai) and sector G-9 (Peshawar Mor) where the inhabitants would also be provided food. The facilitation centers had also been built at Tarlai, Bhara Kahu and G-11, he added.

Regarding the anti-encroachment drive, the CDA chairman said the process to retrieve illegally occupied land of CDA was going on in Malpur and Korang Area. Around 2,000 kanal in sector E-12 and 300 kanal at Grand Truck Road had already been recovered. He also updated the meeting about the retrieval of Quaid-e-Azam University’s land.

The prime minister was told that construction of link roads of sectors I-14 and I-16 had been started while development work in sector I-15 and Park Enclave was in progress.

It was told that the CDA had so far rehabilitated 60 parks and planted 0.5 million saplings under Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

The CDA chief briefed the prime minister on the structural reforms in CDA, urban regeneration plan, solid waste management and measures to cope with water needs of the federal capital.

He told the meeting that among CDA’s future development projects included Rawal Dam Interchange, Seventh Avenue Interchange, Signal Free Park Road, rehabilitation of parks, roads in urban and rural areas and Malpur Forest Park.

Amer Ahmed Ali said the CDA had formulated plan to spend the revenue to come from the privatization of Convention Centre on development of urban and rula areas.

The prime minister directed the CDA chairman to carry out indiscriminate operation to regain the illegally occupied land.

He also instructed the CDA to improve the cleanliness mechanism of the city and specially focus the rehabilitation of green areas. —APP