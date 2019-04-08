Higuain keen to earn permanent Chelsea move

LONDON: Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain is still desperate to earn a permanent move to the Premier League despite a difficult spell since arriving at Stamford Bridge on loan in January.

The Argentine has scored just three goals, against already relegated Fulham and Huddersfield, in 11 appearances as Chelsea toil to claim a top four finish.

However, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri showed his faith in Higuain by including him from the start for Monday’s clash with West Ham despite Olivier Giroud’s better record in front of goal in recent weeks.

Higuain’s time at the club will definitely come to an end if Chelsea cannot overturn a one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

But he is hoping to prove his worth on the pitch to make the move a permanent one from Juventus should Chelsea’s appeal be upheld.

“From a personal point of view I want to do as well as I can so I can be here for next season,” Higuain told the club’s website.

“I came here and I wanted to stay. It’s a good city, you live well and you can be relaxed but also enjoy yourself. So my intention is to stay here.

“I’m happy here. It’s always nice to try a new league and it’s my first taste of the Premier League.” —AFP