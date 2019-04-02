Honda hikes car prices by up to 85K

Web Desk: Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has raised the rates of its cars by up to PKR 85,000 which will come into effect from 1st April 2019.

A circular issued by Atlas Honda, “Owing to negative exchange rate impacts, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is compelled to increase the prices of Honda cars with effect from 1st April 2019.”

Honda, which is the Japanese automaker has jacked up prices by up to Rs 85,000.

It was also described that new prices will be applied on new bookings and back orders with partial or full payments.

Only the back orders cars due till April 2019 and those with cleared payments till 30th March 2019 will be delivered at the old price whereas those with partial or full payments will be invoiced on the newly announced price.

According to the notification issued by Honda Atlas to all its 3S dealers, a further dip in the value of Pakistani Rupee against the US dollar has resulted in the increase in cars prices. It says that previously the company didn’t pass any impact of the devaluation on its customers expecting the stabilization of the currency.

As the currency further slides, the auto manufacturer is forced to increase the prices of its cars. Honda has not yet increased the prices of Civic variants as it would be announced later. However, Honda City and BR-V will see an increase ranging from PKR 65, 000 – 85,000 as per the new circular issued.