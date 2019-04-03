How long you can live after constantly transplanting your organ?

Web Desk: Nobody wants to die if they could stay healthy and young. It’s a question of current interest if a person can constantly prolong life just by changing the organ.

Now it is not a big fairytale that in future, all of our organs could be replaced easily. But it is a big question that whether it can help us make the duration of our lives longer.

There is a legend about David Rockfeller, that has 7 heart transplant and 2 kidney transplant in 20 years. He lived to be 101 years old. Even if this is true, we’re curious to see if it would be possible to live even longer.

Notably, the cost of organ transplants is pretty high. You will have to pay $500 for a shoulder, $1,500 for eyes, a heart can cost more than $250,000. Collectively, it costs more than $1,000,000.

In theory, yes we could live much longer. Kidneys and heart transplants can prolong our lives dramatically and help us live 20 more years. But we also shouldn’t forget about post-operative complications, including infections and organ rejection.

The immune system can be very vulnerable, which is why it often rejects transplanted organs. Fortunately, medical science is constantly growing and now they’ve found a solution using stem cells. These stem cells can help a body adjust and not reject the transplants.

But let’s make a simple calculation of how many operations we would need to live 1000 years.

A typical patient will live 10 to 15 years longer with a kidney transplant, so 66 operations are necessary.

Heart transplants add an average of 20 years, so this would require 50 operations.

Liver transplants can prolong someone’s life for around 30 years. This means 33 operations.

Lung transplants can increase life by 10 years. So 100 operations are needed to live 1000 years.

Intestine transplants add 5 years, this means 200 operations.

Basically, there is a good chance that you can live a healthier life after a transplant.