IHC declares Sadiq Sanjrani eligible to serve as acting President

The decision, reserved by the court on February 14, was announced by Islamabad High Court judge Justice Aamir Farooq.

Petitioner Afzal Shinwari had filed the plea through Advocate Iftikhar Bashir in June 2018, contesting that appointing Sanjrani as acting President would be in violation of Article 49 of the Constitution.

The petition stated according to the Constitution, a person below the age of 45 years is not eligible to become the acting president of Pakistan.

Opposing the petition, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood had contended that the age limit was applicable for candidates contesting the Presidential election.