Imam-e-Kaaba eulogises Pak role in elimination of terrorism

LAHORE: Imaam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany met Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here at Governor’s House on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest, besides the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said Saudi Arabia was a binding force among the Muslim Ummah, adding that no one could cause a rift in the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany hailed Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism and elimination of extremism from the world. He prayed to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan from the enemies and make it a citadel of peace and harmony. He hailed the role of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki in the success of his visit.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that he had brought a message of love from Khadim-e-Harmain Sharifain King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Ameer Muhammad Bin Salman, religious scholars, intellectuals and people of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia holds Pakistan and people of Pakistan in great respect, he added.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy long historic ties which started with the visit of King Saud Bin Abdul Aziz and the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is continuity of that relationship.

He said that Pakistan holds strategic and political importance for the world, adding that the visit of Ameer Muhammad Bin Salman had further strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries. He said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan as a leader, a friend and a benefactor.

The acting governor said that every Muslim looks towards Saudi Arabia for religious sustenance and spiritual succor. He said that the message of peace and brotherhood emanates from the land of Saudi Arabia, adding that Riyadh’s role was vital in uniting Muslims and promoting brotherhood across the globe.

Pervaiz Elahi said that recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman was a great gesture of mutual respect, adding that the increase in Hajj quota and an announcement to release Pakistani prisoners on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of all Pakistanis.

He said that King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz lived in the hearts of Pakistanis, adding that he had visited Pakistan in the past when Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was the interior minister. Saudi Arabia has always played a vital role in resolving issues among the Muslim states and strengthening of bilateral relations among the Muslim states, he said and added that every Pakistani was committed to the security of the Holy land of Saudi Arabia.

Later, Imam-e-Kaaba conducted a special prayer for peace, security, solidarity and longevity of Pakistan.

Punjab Acting Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Imaam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany exchanged mementos and relics on the occasion.

Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki, MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Rasikh Elahi, Allama Dr Tahir Ashrafi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, religious scholars and people from different walks of life were also present.—APP