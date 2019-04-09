IMF issues postmortem report of Pakistan’s economy

After World Bank and Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) prediction related to Pakistan’s economy is also worst then expected.

IMF recent study analyses that Pakistan’s current economic growth is 20 years low, dipping to almost 2.9 percent against its target of 6 per cent.

Report shows that Pakistan’s current account deficit is gradually decreasing.

Report also noted that due to increase in oil import bill the current account deficit will increase to 6 percent, however, it will then decrease to 5.2 per cent during current fiscal year and will decrease to 4.3 per cent during the next fiscal year.