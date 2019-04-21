IMF mission to visit Pakistan this month to discuss supported program

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh held a telephonic discussion with IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo on Saturday.

They discussed the progress on negotiations for an IMF-supported program for Pakistan.

Both sides expressed their commitment for moving the discussions forward.

It was agreed that an IMF mission will visit Pakistan by the end of this month.

The advisor also talked with IMF Director Jihad Azour earlier.

