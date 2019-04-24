Imran Khan will never compromise on national interest : Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on Pakistan’s national interests.

Talking to private news channel, he said the prime minister directed all ministers to introduce policies in public interest and improve their performance in order to resolve the issues faced by the common people.

Vawda said that the ministers are there to serve the public and no minister can keep the portfolio forever.

Prime Minister Imran khan has the right as a leader of the country to reshuffle any minister from the cabinet if they did not perform well and in future if any minister would not perform according to the standards of PM ‘s vision the process of replacement would also continue.

Minister said the criticism is a good tradition in democracy and holding a specific portfolio is based on performance.

He termed opposition leaders’ outcry over the current economic situation in the country as a move to shift the attention of people and media from their money laundering and corruption cases.

He said the time had come to tell the nation that the opposition was not aimed at charter of democracy but were a charter of corruption and for that purpose they were getting closer.

“We are trying our best to keep this difficult period as short as possible and to move forward on the path of progress,” he said, adding that during next the five years, the country would grow rapidly with sustainable development.

Replying a Question about Asad Umer, he said the reasons behind the resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umar are still unknown but we are hopeful he will rejoin the cabinet.

He also praised the former finance minister Asad Umer said he is a capable person , adding,InshAllah soon he will be the part of us and i am personally trying my level best for his return in cabinet.

The country is in a critical situation right now and we need to control it, he said. once the economy stabilizes, everything will be fine, he added

Replying another question, he said we have the proves why Salman Shehbaz left Pakistan and Shehbaz’s sons, Hamza and Salman, can’t be saved either, he remarked.

He further said the opposition was trying to create difficulties for Prime Minister Imran Khan. “Even opposition parties’ unity could not become cause to oust PM Imran Khan.”

Furthermore the Prime minister has clearly announced that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism against any state.

