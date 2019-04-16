‘India has failed in its endeavors to isolate Pakistan at Int’l level’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua says Pakistan is an important country of the world and it has always played a constructive role for peace and development in the region.

In an interaction with journalists in Islamabad today [Tuesday], she said Pakistan is facilitating peace process in Afghanistan, which will continue.

Tehmina Janjua, who is going to retire from service today after serving in Ministry of Foreign Affairs for thirty-five years, said there are many detractors of Pakistan; however, Pakistan always emerged as successful vis a vis challenges it had to confront.

She said India’s all attempts to isolate Pakistan at international level have failed.

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Iran, the Foreign Secretary said it is an important visit taking place in the context of regional outreach.

Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary-designate Sohail Mahmood said peaceful neighborhood remains one of the central ideas of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said India has to avoid blame game and move to resolve Kashmir dispute to establish durable peace in the region.