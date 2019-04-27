India involved in gross violations of international laws in IOK: AJK PM

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said India was involved in gross violations of international laws and crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing the ceremony of Old Ravion Association of Government College University on Saturday.

Farooq Haider observed that people of IOK had been fighting for their survival by offering supreme sacrifices of their precious lives, material, honour and dignity against Indian occupation forces.

“There has not been a slightest weakness in the Kashmiris spirit of reaching to the accession of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan movement initiated 72 years ago in the State”, he declared. He said Pakistan was the only advocate and center of hopes to struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister was confident that if there was a secret ballot system (plebiscite) even the occupied Kashmir’s puppet government leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah would cast their votes in favor of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also addressed by Ahsan Iqbal of PML-N, Aitzaz Ehsan of PPP, Zulfiqar Cheema, Zulfiqar Ahmed and Khalid Abbas Dar while it was presided over by prominent lawyer S.M. Zafar.

Reminiscing his old memories of government college Lahore, the AJK prime minister said he spent a great time in GC as a student. Even today students completing studies from this institution are known as cream of the country, he remarked.

He appealed people of all shades of life to play their role for political and economic stability of Pakistan.

Farooq Haider said the liberation struggle had penetrated into the new generation. He said Kashmiri martyrs prefer to be buried wrapped in Pakistani flags.

He said he was Kashmiri Pakistani and he was proud of it. He regretted that Pakistan was passing through very difficult time of its history.

The AJK PM said Indian forces were engaged in unprovoked shelling from across the LoC targeting the innocent civilians living close to border areas. —INP