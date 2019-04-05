India needs introspection over atrocities in Occupied Kashmir: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that it is time that India should speak truth about false claims and actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan.

In a Tweet, the DG ISPR said truth always prevails. He said India needs introspection especially over atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said region needs peace, progress and prosperity.

The tweet of the DG ISPR came after a leading US journal rejected Indian claim of downing a Pakistani F-16 during a brief battle in February.